Home Nation

To check monopoly in transport sector: Punjab to issue 5,000 new mini bus permits to youth

Singh assured the House that any transport permit found illegal would be cancelled and said show-cause notices had already been issued for 142 permits, which were being examined as per law.

Published: 03rd March 2020 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Under fire from the opposition over the alleged "transport mafia" operating in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced 5,000 new mini bus permits for youth and 2,000 extra route permits, aimed to check monopoly and undue profiteering from the business.

Besides, the chief minister also announced in the Punjab Assembly that 50 per cent concession in fare for women passengers in the government-owned public transport buses.

"I have been hearing about the transport sector here all the time. To check monopoly and undue profiteering in the transport business, we have decided that we are giving 2,000 extra route permits. We are also going to allow 5,000 mini bus permits for youth," Singh said in the House.

Singh assured the House that any transport permit found illegal would be cancelled and said show-cause notices had already been issued for 142 permits, which were being examined as per law.

"Any permit found illegal will be cancelled," said Singh in the assembly. He further said the transport department was in the process of issuing 15-day show cause notices for the remaining 212 permits as well and promised total transparency in issuance of permits, along with all possible steps to break the monopoly in the transport sector.

On the issue of the state transport policy, he pointed out that the matter was sub-judice but necessary action would be taken as per the directions of the court as and when the issue was settled.

The opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been targeting the Amarinder Singh-led government over the issue of alleged transport, liquor, sand and drug mafias in the state.

The AAP had been alleging that the state government had failed to check transport mafia in the state and claimed that the Badal family had been one of the main operators of private transport in the absence of any transport policy.

On the issue of mining, Singh said a mining policy would be brought out soon to eliminate the mining mafia completely from the state.

"Very soon a policy will be declared on this (mining)," said Singh. On the issue of reducing retirement age of government employees by two years to 58, Singh said all vacant positions move would be filled in the next two years.

He pointed out that a single case of retirement in a high pay scale could help generate jobs for three youth in the lower bracket.

On the issue of crop diversification, he said under this programme, for which a provision of Rs 200 crore has been made, the focus would be on alternative crops, mainly the summer maize, pulses, cotton, basmati and horticulture crops.

  He further announced his government's decision to increase the number of ambulances from existing 242 to 400 in the next two years to enable round the clock access to ambulance services for every cluster of 30-35 villages.

To further strengthen the health delivery network, the chief minister said all doctors in government hospitals should double up for both administrative and clinical work.

Of the total of 4,036 doctors currently available, 1,000 do not engage in clinical work at present, he said, adding that if vice-chancellors of universities could do both teaching and administrative work, then why not doctors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Punjab Assembly
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp