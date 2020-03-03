UP CM Yogi Adityanath unveils 19 projects for Noida

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major development boost to the National Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday laid the foundation stone of 19 projects worth Rs 2,821 crore in Noida on Monday.



Exhorting the people in the NCR to be involved in the process of realising the vision for a Smart City, Yogi said that people would have to come together to make this dream a reality.

Priti Rani, a Noida Police constable,

arrives on duty with her 18-month-old

son during UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s

event in the city. (Photo | PTI)

Claiming that per capita income of the people of Noida was more than that of those in Delhi, the CM said, “Work on development projects of Noida and Greater Noida authorities have picked up momentum over the last three years. A new template for development of Uttar Pradesh is out there for everyone to see.”



Official data seem to bear out the CM’s claim, as per capita income of those in the national capital is Rs 3.65 lakh per annum, which is less than Rs 3.68 lakh per annum in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Addressing a gathering at the event, the CM said that working on the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (Welfare of all with everyone’s support), the Noida authority has been able to deliver on projects such as a multi-level parking facility worth Rs580 crore.



The parking lot can accommodate 7,500 vehicles at one go. He also cited the work on Zila Sanyukta Chikitsalay, a healthcare facility, at a cost of Rs 344 crore.



The CM said that while he laid the foundation stone for a Noida Convention and Habitat Centre and two sewage treatment plants on the day, his government has also mobilised funds for a flyover, an ITMS centre and a golf course in Noida.

“The state government is creating youth hubs in every district and efforts are being made to connect 5,000 youth with each hub. Under an apprenticeship scheme, Rs 2,500 will be given as honorarium to these youth per month,” the CM said.



He said the proposed Jewar International Airport, touted as Asia’s largest, is the outcome of positive thinking and willingness to make genuine strides to ensure development.