Home Nation

UP CM Yogi Adityanath unveils 19 projects for Noida

Exhorting the people in the NCR to be involved in the process of realising the vision for a Smart City, Yogi said that people would have to come together to make this dream a reality.

Published: 03rd March 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major development boost to the National Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday laid the foundation stone of 19 projects worth Rs 2,821 crore in Noida on Monday.

Exhorting the people in the NCR to be involved in the process of realising the vision for a Smart City, Yogi said that people would have to come together to make this dream a reality.

Priti Rani, a Noida Police constable,
arrives on duty with her 18-month-old
son during UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s
event in the city. (Photo | PTI)

Claiming that per capita income of the people of Noida was more than that of those in Delhi, the CM said, “Work on development projects of Noida and Greater Noida authorities have picked up momentum over the last three years. A new template for development of Uttar Pradesh is out there for everyone to see.”

Official data seem to bear out the CM’s claim, as per capita income of those in the national capital is Rs 3.65 lakh per annum, which is less than Rs 3.68 lakh per annum in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Addressing a gathering at the event, the CM said that working on the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (Welfare of all with everyone’s support), the Noida authority has been able to deliver on projects such as a multi-level parking facility worth Rs580 crore.

The parking lot can accommodate 7,500 vehicles at one go. He also cited the work on Zila Sanyukta Chikitsalay, a healthcare facility, at a cost of Rs 344 crore.

The CM said that while he laid the foundation stone for a Noida Convention and Habitat Centre and two sewage treatment plants on the day, his government has also mobilised funds for a flyover, an ITMS centre and a golf course in Noida.

“The state government is creating youth hubs in every district and efforts are being made to connect 5,000 youth with each hub. Under an apprenticeship scheme, Rs 2,500 will be given as honorarium to these youth per month,” the CM said.

He said the proposed Jewar International Airport, touted as Asia’s largest, is the outcome of positive thinking and willingness to make genuine strides to ensure development. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp