Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM Narendra Modi

Modi's tweet puts a stop to all speculation following his post on Monday that he was thinking of quitting his social media accounts.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he will be handing over his social media accounts to women who inspire and urged people to share stories of such women with him.

"This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions."

"Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs," he tweeted.

His tweet puts a stop to all speculation following his post on Monday that he was thinking of quitting his social media accounts.

Prime Minister Modi sent the social media buzzing with his tweet on Monday, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted." 

In about an hour, the tweet had been retweeted over 26,000 times.

