Home Nation

Won't let anyone slaughter, abuse cows in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

A monthly grant of Rs 900 for each stray cow is being given by the state government, said Adityanath who also inaugurated a modern hospital for cattle at Mataji cow shelter home.

Published: 03rd March 2020 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Donate blankets for cows to get arms licence

For representational purposes.

By PTI

MATHURA (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said his government will not let anyone slaughter or abuse cows in the state.

"Our Bankey Bihari (lord) Krishna served cows. We will not allow these cows to be slaughtered nor tolerate their abuse. This is our resolve. We will protect and promote cows," the chief minister said.

Medicines and vaccines are being sent to every district to eradicate common diseases in cattle and all of them will undergo ear-tagging so that it is known which animal has not received the medicine, he said.

A monthly grant of Rs 900 for each stray cow is being given by the state government, said Adityanath who also inaugurated a modern hospital for cattle at Mataji cow shelter home.

Addressing the Rangotsav programme at Radha Bihari Inter College located in Barsana in Mathura, the chief minister said it seems, the almighty had chosen him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to solve issues which were lying pending since hundreds of years.

"The way Ram temple issue which was pending for over 500 years was resolved is a proof of that. The immense power of our bhakti (devotion) has paved the way for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya," Adityanath said.

"Three years ago, Deepotsav was organised on the occasion of Deepawali in Ayodhya and the entire world was connected to it," he added.

"We have achieved unprecedented success in the cleanliness of the Ganga. In the next two years, we must attempt to make Yamuna as clean as the Ganga. These are not just rivers but our cultural heritage. We all have a motherly bond with these rivers," he further said.

Adityanath said 5,000 years ago, Lord Krishna and Radha appeared in the Braj region and the entire world realises its purity.

"Our ancestors cherished our rich tradition. One can have the vision of Banke Bihari ji here. The whole world realises the purity of Braj," he said.

The chief minister said since forming government in Uttar Pradesh three years ago, his focus has remained on development and protecting and preserving culture.

So, when there was talk of boosting pilgrimage tourism in the Braj region, I immediately supported the idea, he said. "I said, let it be a pilgrimage site but also get government recognition for it. Seven sacred sites were built and the Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad was formed for its cultural and physical development," he said.

He further said that by formulating a systematic action plan, his government was working to find a solution to the problem of salty water of 'Braj' region.

In the coming time, the water here will become sweet. Along with reviving more and more ponds for water harvesting, new ponds are also being built, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Cows
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp