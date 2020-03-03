Won't let anyone slaughter, abuse cows in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

By PTI

MATHURA (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said his government will not let anyone slaughter or abuse cows in the state.

"Our Bankey Bihari (lord) Krishna served cows. We will not allow these cows to be slaughtered nor tolerate their abuse. This is our resolve. We will protect and promote cows," the chief minister said.

Medicines and vaccines are being sent to every district to eradicate common diseases in cattle and all of them will undergo ear-tagging so that it is known which animal has not received the medicine, he said.

A monthly grant of Rs 900 for each stray cow is being given by the state government, said Adityanath who also inaugurated a modern hospital for cattle at Mataji cow shelter home.

Addressing the Rangotsav programme at Radha Bihari Inter College located in Barsana in Mathura, the chief minister said it seems, the almighty had chosen him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to solve issues which were lying pending since hundreds of years.

"The way Ram temple issue which was pending for over 500 years was resolved is a proof of that. The immense power of our bhakti (devotion) has paved the way for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya," Adityanath said.

"Three years ago, Deepotsav was organised on the occasion of Deepawali in Ayodhya and the entire world was connected to it," he added.

"We have achieved unprecedented success in the cleanliness of the Ganga. In the next two years, we must attempt to make Yamuna as clean as the Ganga. These are not just rivers but our cultural heritage. We all have a motherly bond with these rivers," he further said.

Adityanath said 5,000 years ago, Lord Krishna and Radha appeared in the Braj region and the entire world realises its purity.

"Our ancestors cherished our rich tradition. One can have the vision of Banke Bihari ji here. The whole world realises the purity of Braj," he said.

The chief minister said since forming government in Uttar Pradesh three years ago, his focus has remained on development and protecting and preserving culture.

So, when there was talk of boosting pilgrimage tourism in the Braj region, I immediately supported the idea, he said. "I said, let it be a pilgrimage site but also get government recognition for it. Seven sacred sites were built and the Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad was formed for its cultural and physical development," he said.

He further said that by formulating a systematic action plan, his government was working to find a solution to the problem of salty water of 'Braj' region.

In the coming time, the water here will become sweet. Along with reviving more and more ponds for water harvesting, new ponds are also being built, he said.