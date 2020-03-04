Home Nation

Amid poaching scare, Congress alleges BJP holding its MLAs hostage in Gurugram hotel

Sources had confided to TNIE about a possible conspiracy by BJP to make 8-10 Congress and its allies to resign and topple the government.

Published: 04th March 2020 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a late night development from Madhya Pradesh, the ruling Congress party has alleged that eight Congress and allied MLAs have been forcefully kept at a premier hotel in Gurugram by a powerful MP BJP leader.

MP Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot alleged that eight Congress and allied MLAs (including 4-5 Congress MLAs) have been kept forcefully at the hotel in Gurugram.

"One of our MLAs and former minister Bisahulal Singh rang us and informed that they have been forcefully kept at a hotel in Gurugram and are not being allowed to step out," alleged Bhanot.

Bhanot further claimed that two ministers, including Urban Development minister Jaivardhan Singh and Higher Education Minister Jeetu Patwari, who went to the concerned hotel to meet the eight MLAs are not being allowed entry in the hotel.

ALSO READ | Situation stable; one MLA held in hotel back, others to return soon: Digvijaya Singh on MP govt 

"Since Haryana has a BJP government, the state police, aided by former minister Narottam Mishra (alleged mastermind behind the entire operation) aren't allowing our two ministerial colleagues to meet the MLAs," said Bhanot.

When state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal was contacted by The New Indian Express over the development, he refused to comment.

This development, if true, has proved the claims of former CM and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh correct. A day before Singh said that BJP leaders, including ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former minister Narottam Mishra, are engaging in horse-trading by making huge cash offers to Congress and allied MLAs to topple the Kamal Nath government. 

On Tuesday, Singh had tweeted that one of the MLAs Rambai Thakur (suspended from BSP) has been taken in a chartered plane to Delhi by former Home Minister Bhupendra Singh.

The CM Kamal Nath too had seconded Singh's claims by saying that some Congress MLAs had received huge cash offers from BJP leaders, but still there is no threat to his government.

Late in the evening, a Congress MLA Baijnath Kushwah too had told senior cabinet minister Dr Govind Singh, that a BJP leader from Bhind had offered him Rs 25 crore or ministership if he supported the formation of a BJP government in the state.

Sources had confided to TNIE about a possible conspiracy by BJP to make 8-10 Congress and its allies to resign and topple the government. Needless to say, this will also influence the Rajya Sabha polls to be held on March 26.

Congress has 114 MLAs in the 228-members strong Madhya Pradesh Assembly. It also enjoys the support of 7 MLAs, including two BSP, one SP and four independents. Meanwhile, BJP has 107 MLAs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath congress BJP Operation Lotus
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp