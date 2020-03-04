Home Nation

BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota

Sudhir Mungantiwar's statement came after CM Uddhav Thackeray said that no decision has been taken on quota for backward Muslims in education as he had not received any such proposal.

Published: 04th March 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar. | (File | PTI)

Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Amid the speculation of a rift among the allies of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the implementation of 5 percent Muslim quota in education, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said his party will support Shiv-Sena if the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress pulls out of the alliance.

Mungantiwar's statement came after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that no decision has been taken on quota for backward Muslims in education as he had not received any such proposal. He said the decision on the matter is yet to be taken.

Asked about Thackeray's statement, the BJP leader said: "I think Uddhav Ji has taken a very good stand. Our alliance with the Sena was based on ideology. The Sena should not worry if the Congress and NCP are pressurizing it on the issue."

"Even if they leave the government, we will support the government within the limits of this subject," he added.

The former Maharashtra finance minister asserted that the Constitution does not provide for reservation based on religion.

"Why reservation is to be given on the basis of religion...what is the crime of Sikhs and Christians? The Union government has already carved out a 10 percent quota for the economically backward classes which covers Muslims and Christians too," he said.

Thackeray said: "No proposal has come to me regarding Muslim reservation. We will check its validity once it comes to us. We have not taken any decision yet on it."

"The Shiv Sena has not clarified its position yet. Let us see when the proposal comes up," he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muslim quota Sudhir Mungantiwar Maharashtra politics Maharashtra BJP reservation Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp