Coronavirus: CBSE to allow students to carry masks, hand sanitiser during board exams

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Students appearing for class 10 and 12 board examination will be allowed to carry masks and hand sanitiser in the exam centre in view of coronavirus scare, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday.

"Face masks and sanitisers may be carried by students in the examination centre," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said. Class 10 and 12 board examinations began on February 15.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 28, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan announced on Wednesday. Twenty-two of these cases were confirmed on Wednesday making it the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak was first reported.

Of the 28 cases, 17 have been reported in Jaipur -- 16 Italian tourists and their Indian driver. They have been shifted to the quarantine facility of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Chhawla in Delhi.

Three patients from Kerala have already recovered. Another six fresh cases have been confirmed in Agra after a Delhi man, who had contracted the virus, visited them shortly after his Vienna trip, Vardhan said, adding that all of them have now been put under quarantine at Delhi's Safdurjung Hospital.