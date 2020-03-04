Home Nation

Design policy to cover coronavirus treatment: IRDAI to insurance companies

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 29. Twenty-three of these cases were confirmed on Wednesday making it the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak was first reported.

Published: 04th March 2020 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

The insurers are mandated to offer the product from April 1, 2020, onwards and need no pre-approval from IRDAI for this.

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Regulator Irdai on Wednesday asked insurers to expeditiously settle hospitalisation claims related to coronavirus disease under health policies.

It also instructed insurance companies to come out with policies to cover treatment costs for coronavirus infection, which has impacted thousands of people worldwide.

In order to provide need-based health insurance coverage, insurers are introducing products for various specific diseases, including vector borne diseases.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus likely a permanent guest, summer may not contain spread, says top virologist

"For the purpose of meeting health insurance requirements of various sections, insurers are advised to design products covering the costs of treatment for coronavirus," Irdai said in a circular.

There are 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in India.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has asked insurers to expeditiously attend to claims for treatment of coronavirus.

"Where hospitalisation is covered in a product, insurers shall ensure that the cases related to coronvirus disease (COVID-19) shall be expeditiously handled," it said.

ALSO READ: 29 positive cases at home, 17 Indians infected abroad 

Also, the costs of admissible medical expenses during the course of treatment, including the treatment during quarantine period, should be settled in accordance to the applicable terms and conditions of policy contract and the extant regulatory framework.

"All the claims reported under COVID-19 shall be thoroughly reviewed by review committee before repudiating the claims," the circular added.

Over six lakh people have been screened for novel coronavirus at 21 airports.

Also more than 10 lakh incoming people at India's open borders with Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar have been screened as well.

Commenting on the Irdai's ciruclar, Subramanyam Brahmajoysula, Head (Underwriting and Reinsurance), SBI General Insurance said that claims due to coronavirus are payable provided the concerned person is hospitalised for at least 24 hours.

"Most of the health insurance policies in India do not cover outpatient treatment.

However, if corona virus is declared as a pandemic by WHO or Indian government, then claims might not be payable as such claims are excluded under many health insurance policies," Brahmajoysula said.

Ashish Mehrotra, MD and CEO, Max Bupa Health Insurance said that any policyholder hospitalised for coronavirus condition will be insured under "our hospitalisation policies" and company will expedite claims for the treatment.

However, the insurers are silent on whether they would be settling claims if a patient is being quarantined.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IRDAI insurance
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp