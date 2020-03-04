Home Nation

Illegal arms racket plagues Punjab

DGP Dinkar Gupta takes up matter with MHA and suggests a special cell be created

Published: 04th March 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Army ammunition

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Arms and ammunition from Punjab is being illegally sold in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. The security hazard is, however, not one sided. Illegal arms are also being sold to criminals in Punjab from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. The Punjab Police has now taken up the matter with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Sources said the Organised Crime Control Unit of the Punjab Police arrested Amar Setia, a proprietor of Setia Gun House, last month. He is involved in the fake arms licence case being investigated by the CBI and has been sentenced to three years in jail.

Amar revealed that around two months ago he had sold 5,000 cartridges to a Delhi resident and in the last year he has allegedly sold around 20,000 cartridges illegally. He also revealed that other gun houses dealers were also selling ammunition illegally.Ammunition costs between Rs 60 and Rs250 a piece depending upon the calibre. “We are investigating the person Amar Setia sold the ammunition to. We have indentified the person and are now on his trail. It is suspected that ammunition might have landed in the wrong hands,” said a police officer.

The officer said the ammunition is legally purchased from ordnance factories by the gun houses and at times they sell these by flouting norms and without issuing invoices. This is due to the lack of strict monitoring by districts authorities. According to norms, when ammunition is sold the invoice should contain details of the buyer such as name, address, arms licence number and the number and calibre of cartridges sold. The dealer is also supposed to entered details in his or her arms licence with date. The same details also have to be entered into a register which the gun houses have to maintain. When ammunition leaves the ordnance factory, details including the amount and calibre are shared with the district authorities.

In the last three years, 1,349 illegal weapons have been recovered by the Punjab Police which had been sold to gangsters. These weapons are manufactured in Shamli in Meerut and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Munger in Bihar and in the jungles of Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh, said sources.Sources said Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta has taken up the matter with the MHA and suggested that a special cell be created in CBI or NIA to monitor the racket. An officer on the condition of anonymity said,  “From desi kata (single barrel single shot gun), pistols, .30 bore and 9MM pistols are manufactured and sold from Rs5,000 to Rs1.50 lakh per piece.’’

In November last year, gangster Sukhpreet Singh was deported from Armenia. Using his leads the police, and the UP ATS arrested Ashish from Meerut on January 30. Ashish was supplying illegal weapons to criminals in the state. During questioning, Ashish reportedly confessed that he has sold 172 weapons to gangsters in Punjab in last three years. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Illegal arms Punjab Punjab crime Illegal arms racket
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp