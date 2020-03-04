Home Nation

Indian Navy, Air Force & Army reported 95 suicide cases in 2019: Government

In 2018, there were 8, 16 and 83 suicide cases in the three forces, respectively, the minister said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy, Air Force and Army reported 95 cases of suicide by their personnel in 2019, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply, he informed the House that the Navy reported two cases, Air Force 20 cases and Army 73 cases of suicide last year. In 2018, there were 8, 16 and 83 suicide cases in the three forces, respectively, the minister said.

The Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR), after conducting a number of studies since 2006, has listed domestic and personal problems, marital discord, stress and financial trouble as the major causes of suicides by armed forces personnel.

In 2017, the number of suicide cases was 5, 21 and 77 in Navy, Air Force and Army, respectively, Naik added.

The central government has taken several steps towards stress amelioration amongst troops like deployment of trained psychological counsellors, improvement in the quality of food and clothing, training in stress management and provision of recreational facilities, he said.

"Buddy system, leave concessions, approachability of seniors, facilities for the movement of troops from border areas and establishing grievance redressal mechanism at various levels are some of the other steps that have been taken," the minister added.

TAGS
Indian Navy Air Force Army Suicide
