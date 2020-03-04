JP Nadda asks BJP state chiefs to cancel Holi celebrations over coronavirus

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In the wake of Coronavirus threat, Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda on Wednesday wrote to all state unit presidents, asking them not to hold Holi celebration programmes.

Earlier today, he announced that he will not celebrate Holi nor organise "Holi milan" in the backdrop of the coronavirus threat.

"The world is battling COVID -19 Novel Corona Virus. The countries & medical fraternity are jointly making efforts to contain its spread. Keeping this in mind, this year, I will neither celebrate Holi nor organise Holi Milan. Stay safe, Stay Healthy," he had tweeted.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had earlier confirmed that the country now had 28 confirmed cases of Coronavirus. He added that universal screening of all international flights will now be done to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Global deaths due to Coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday rose above 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people.