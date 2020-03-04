Man jumps into tiger's enclosure in Jharkhand zoo, killed

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A man allegedly jumped into the tiger's enclosure at Birsa Zoo in Ranchi on Thursday and was killed by it. Zoo authorities said that identification of the victim is yet to be made as he was seen alone by the zoo staffs.

"The person who had supposedly come alone into the zoo, suddenly jumped into the enclosure meant for tigers and was attacked by one of the tigresses. According to the zoo staff present there, the man was around 40 years of age and appeared to be mentally unsound," said Zoo Director Venkatesh Warlu.

The Zoo has temporarily been closed for the public as police are investigating the case, he added. Meanwhile, the dead body has been sent for postmortem to find out the exact reason of death.