Home Nation

Mass death of birds sets alarm bells ringing in Uttarakhand

Hundreds of white-throated laughingthrush bird fell dead from trees in Berinag of Pithoragarh on Tuesday creating panic in state forest department and wildlife enthusiasts. 

Published: 04th March 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Birds, migratory birds

Representational image

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Hundreds of white-throated laughingthrush bird fell dead from trees in Berinag of Pithoragarh on Tuesday creating panic in state forest department and wildlife enthusiasts. As officials and experts are still groping in the dark, investigation into the deaths has been launched. Parag Madhukar Dhakate, chief conservator of forests, Kumaon division said, “The incident is a matter of concerns and is being investigated. We will soon know the cause of the mass death.”

The species in under ‘Least Concern’ category by International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Dr Rajat Bhargava, senior scientist from Bombay Natural History Society said, “The species is highly gregarious, moves and hunts in groups forming hinting parties. Mass deaths in the species generally indicate towards accidental or intentional poisoning.”Also known as ‘Gappu’ and ‘Chandtara’ the species is common in the Himalayas and is found commonly in northern parts of India. The species also has its habitation in Bhutan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Nepal, Tibet and Vietnam. Yashpal Negi, a birder said, “The hunting party might have eaten something in apples or any other fruit which have been sprayed with pesticides recently, and it must have worked in a time-bound manner.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp