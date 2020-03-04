Mass death of birds sets alarm bells ringing in Uttarakhand

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Hundreds of white-throated laughingthrush bird fell dead from trees in Berinag of Pithoragarh on Tuesday creating panic in state forest department and wildlife enthusiasts. As officials and experts are still groping in the dark, investigation into the deaths has been launched. Parag Madhukar Dhakate, chief conservator of forests, Kumaon division said, “The incident is a matter of concerns and is being investigated. We will soon know the cause of the mass death.”

The species in under ‘Least Concern’ category by International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Dr Rajat Bhargava, senior scientist from Bombay Natural History Society said, “The species is highly gregarious, moves and hunts in groups forming hinting parties. Mass deaths in the species generally indicate towards accidental or intentional poisoning.”Also known as ‘Gappu’ and ‘Chandtara’ the species is common in the Himalayas and is found commonly in northern parts of India. The species also has its habitation in Bhutan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Nepal, Tibet and Vietnam. Yashpal Negi, a birder said, “The hunting party might have eaten something in apples or any other fruit which have been sprayed with pesticides recently, and it must have worked in a time-bound manner.”