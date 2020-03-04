Home Nation

NIA interrogates 10 people in ISIS terror-related case

The case was registered by Q Branch, Chennai of Tamil Nadu Police under sections of the IPC, the UA(P)A and the Arms Act against Pachaiyappan, Rajesh and their associates.

Published: 04th March 2020 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The NIA has interrogated 10 people for their alleged involvement in hatching a conspiracy to wage war against India with the help of the ISIS terror group, the agency said on Wednesday.

Pachaiyappan (resident of Kanchipuram), Rajesh (Chennai), Anbarasan (Salem rural) A Abdul Rahiman and Liyakath Ali (Salem city), Mohammed Haneef Khan and Imran Khan (Bengaluru), Mohammed Zaid (Kolar), Ejaz Pasha (Bengaluru) and Hussain Shariff were taken into NIA custody for six days until March 3.

The case was registered by Q Branch, Chennai of Tamil Nadu Police under sections of the IPC, the UA(P)A and the Arms Act against Pachaiyappan, Rajesh and their associates for fraudulently obtaining mobile SIM cards on forged identities.

They were hatching a conspiracy with ISIS member Khaja Mohideen, a resident of Cuddalore, and his associates to carry out unlawful activities for furthering the objectives of the ISIS in India, an NIA spokesperson said.

Investigation revealed that Pachaiyappan, Rajesh, Anbarasan and Rahiman had fraudulently activated the SIM cards bought by Liyakath from Chennai and Salem, and provided these to Moideen for unlawful activities as part of the conspiracy hatched in Tamil Nadu last year, the official said.

Haneef, Imran, Zaid, Pasha and Shariff had assisted Moideen for procuring weapons and material for establishing a base in the forests of South India for waging a violent jihad in India, the NIA official said.

Investigation also revealed that Haneef and Imran had taken Moideen along with his associates Abdul Samad of Cuddalore and Syed Ali Navas of Toothukudi districts outside India from Bengaluru on December 12 last year, the NIA official said.

Later, Moideen and his associates returned to India with the intention of waging jihad and were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on January 8, the official said.

Jaid assisted Moideen to communicate with his online handler over encrypted email and messenger platforms in the dark web to hatch the conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks in India by recruiting more members into the terrorist gang and imparting arms training outside India, the NIA said.

Pasha had helped Moideen and co-conspirator Mehboob Pasha of Bengaluru procure pistols and ammunition illegally which have been recovered, it said.

Shariff had stored in his house at Bengaluru some of the material procured by Moideen and associates for living in forests to wage a violent Islamic jihad, the official said.

During the custody of the 10 accused, evidence of their participation in the conspiracy and pursuant overt acts has been collected which would be submitted to the special NIA court in Chennai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISIS NIA
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp