Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for coronavirus, staff asked to work from home 

Paytm has advised all its employees to work from home for the next couple of days while the Gurgaon unit gets sanitised, according to the statement.

Published: 04th March 2020 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 09:10 PM

For representational purpose. (Photo | R V K Rao)

By PTI

GURGAON: A Paytm employee in Gurgaon has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 29. Twenty-three of these cases were confirmed on Wednesday making it the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak was first reported.

Of the 29 cases, 17 have been reported in Jaipur - 16 Italian tourists and their Indian driver. They have been shifted to the quarantine facility of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Chhawla in Delhi.

Three patients from Kerala have already recovered. Another six fresh cases have been confirmed in Agra after a Delhi man, who had contracted the virus, visited them shortly after his Vienna trip, Vardhan said, adding that all of them have now been put under quarantine at Delhi's Safdurjung Hospital. 

In Hyderabad, an MNC at an IT park in Hitec City was abruptly shut and its employees were asked to work from home and self-quarantine amidst fears that one of its staffers is being tested for Covid 19.

This came after employees of the Dutch-based company DSM received an alert from the company that a female employee had recently travelled to Italy and developed symptoms of the coronavirus and hence precautions have to be taken by the others.

