RJD plans to counter Nitish’s rally on ex-chief Lalu’s birthday

The RJD’s Rajgir conference is to strategise for the Assembly elections this year and prepare a counter to claims to development by the NDA regime since 2005.

Published: 04th March 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 09:46 AM

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav greets his supporters during a rally. (Photo | Twitter)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a tit-for tat to the Janata Dal (United) rally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has planned a ‘mega-rally’ on June 11 to contest the claims on development made by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Party leaders said, “The rally will coincide with party chief Lalu Prasad’s birthday. The formal announcement will be made by Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, after the two-day RJD training camp for workers at Rajgir on March 14-15.”

The RJD’s Rajgir conference is to strategise for the Assembly elections this year and prepare a counter to claims to development by the NDA regime since 2005. While the CM went after the RJD, painting its rule from 1990 to 2005 as ‘decades of chaos and crime,’ the RJD strategy is to focus on irregularities in welfare schemes, failing law and order, Muzaffarpur girls shelter home controversy, unemployment, brain drain, exodus of labour force, farmers plight ,domicile issue, failure of JD(U) to get special status for Bihar, backstabbing by the CM after winning on Mahagathbandhan platform, among other things.

Pointing to low turnout at the CM’s rally, last week, Tejashwi claimed, “The RJD rally will demonstrate the clout of the masses.” JD(U) senior leader Sanjay Singh, however, took a swipe at Tejashwi’s educational standards, saying, “What can one expect from a 9th pass leader,” adding, “He is a novice in politics. What training can he impart to political workers?” Meanwhile, RJD legislators staged a sit in on Tuesday to ‘protest’ alleged irregularities in government sponsored schemes.

