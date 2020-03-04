Senior BJP, Congress leaders trade 'coronavirus' barbs

By ANI

MUMBAI: On a day when coronavirus cases spiked in the country, two senior leaders from the Congress and BJP called each other's party "coronavirus" on Wednesday.

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan while responding to a question on alleged horse-trading efforts by BJP in Madhya Pradesh said: "Instead of calling the party's efforts as operation lotus, it should be called coronavirus. BJP is more obtuse than coronavirus."

Reacting to Chavan's statement, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said, "Congress is itself like coronavirus. Ashok Chavan is a senior leader of Congress and he should not say such things. But Congress starts with the letter 'C' and so does coronavirus. BJP starts with 'B', so BJP has nothing to do with coronavirus."

On Monday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh in order to bring down the Congress government in the sate.