Social media curbs lifted in Jammu and Kashmir after 7 months

However, there is no mention of whitelisting of websites as per the new government order issued on Wednesday. The order is applicable till March 17.

Published: 04th March 2020 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

After seven months of clampdown, restrictions on social media usage in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir was removed on Wednesday.

The J&K government has extended the ban on high-speed internet across the Union Territory till March 17.

An order in this regard was issued by the Principal Secretary J&K Home Shaleen Kabra.

The order said the move is being taken in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the state and for maintaining public order.

"About mobile data services, the internet speed shall be restricted to 2G only. While the postpaid sim card holders shall continue to be provided access to the internet, these services shall not be made available on prepaid sim cards unless verified as per the norms applicable for post paid connections", the order said.

About six line internet connectivity, it said internet connectivity shall continue to be made available with Mac-binding.

It further directs that the access/communication facilities provided by the government viz e-terminals/internet kiosks apart from special arrangements for tourists, students, traders , ets shall continue.

The IGP Kashmir/Jammu shall ensure communication of these directions to the service providers forthwith and also ensure implementation of the direction with immediate effect.

The internet was suspended across J&K ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. It was restored in a phased manner across J&K.

(With IANS inputs)

TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir social media Article 370
