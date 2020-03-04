Suspected coronavirus patient runs away from hospital in Punjab

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A Moga native who returned from Dubai on Tuesday ran away from a local hospital he visited for tests after doctors suspected him of having the coronavirus. With some media persons clicking his photos, he panicked but then returned after a few hours and gave his samples.

Sources said that the man complained of cough and visited the civil hospital in Moga to get a check-up done as a precautionary measure.

A few tests were done and his samples were collected, following which he was referred to the isolation ward of the hospital.

An officer on the condition of anonymity said, "He refused to get himself admitted to the isolation ward as some media persons tried to click his photos and returned home. Then a team of doctors went to his house along with the local police and convinced his family. He then gave the rest of the samples and also agreed to come back and get admitted in the ward for observation. His initial reports show he has pneumonia symptoms. We will be sending his blood samples for coronavirus testing to Pune."

Deputy Commissioner of Moga, Sandeep Hans, said that the patient got scared as he was to be admitted to the isolation ward.