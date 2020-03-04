Home Nation

CAA: UNHCHR plea may leave India embarrassed on global platforms

A host of leaders like former Malaysian prime minister Mahatir Mohamad and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan have voiced their concerns against the CAA, calling it discriminatory.

Published: 04th March 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

A protestor participates in a demonstration 'Delhi Chalo' against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) , National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

A protestor participates in a demonstration 'Delhi Chalo' against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) , National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Citizenship Amendment Act continues to be a bane for India on the global stage with the latest embarrassment coming in the form of an intervention plea filed by United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) in the Supreme Court.

According to experts and foreign diplomats, the move will result in a major loss of face for India at the global stage. “Since Parliament passed the CAA, there have been a host of leaders and organisations that have spoken out against it calling it discriminatory. Even internally, the government has faced backlash from citizens in the form of protests,” a senior researcher at the Indian Council for World Affairs said.

A host of leaders like former Malaysian prime minister Mahatir Mohamad and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan have voiced their concerns against the CAA, calling it discriminatory. A draft resolution, signed by over 600 Members of European Parliament (MEPs), against the Act also was debated at the European Parliament on which voting was deferred to the next plenary. Resolutions against the Act have also been passed by two US city councils. India has reacted to these comments saying the CAA was entirely an internal affair.

“The government has been trying to explain to the world that the CAA is in people’s best interest but the loss of face the Centre is facing due to it is something which it was not prepared for. Now with the UN human rights body also expressing concern over the CAA, India will have to answer a lot of questions on the global platform,” Ajit Singh, a research scholar at the Institute of Conflict Management said.

‘International Image may take a beating’
A former ambassador to China said, “At the global level, India is known to uphold values of human rights and is often cited as an example. But with UNHCHR’s concerns, India’s image will definitely take a beating.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UNHCHR Citizenship Amendment Act CAA
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp