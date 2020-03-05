Home Nation

14 to 15 BJP MLAs in touch with us: Maharashtra minister ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Jayant Patil's comment came in the wake of the Congress' allegation that the BJP was carrying out an 'Operation Lotus' in Madhya Pradesh to bring down the Kamal Nath government in that state.

Published: 05th March 2020 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Finance Minister Jayant Patil

Maharashtra Finance Minister Jayant Patil (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil has claimed that 14 to 15 BJP MLAs from the state are in touch with the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, but the ruling alliance is not willing to commit the mistake of "poaching" opposition leaders.

Patil's comment came in the wake of the Congress' allegation that the BJP was carrying out an "Operation Lotus" in Madhya Pradesh to bring down the Kamal Nath government in that state.

Patil, who is the Maharashtra NCP chief, also accused the BJP of being desperate for power.

"Fourteen to fifteen MLAs of the opposition party are in touch with us even today. We have to do their works as we share good relations with them (the MLAs concerned). We understand their mindset," Patil told reporters on Wednesday outside the state Legislature complex here.

"Yet, it is not right to poach legislators. We don't intend to make that mistake. Our focus is on ensuring our government sustains," he added.

ALSO READ | When Rajya Sabha polls are due, 'fever' to destabilise state governments rises: Congress on MP drama

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra after the Assembly polls in October last year.

But, it failed to form a government after the Uddhav Thackeray- led Shiv Sena snapped ties with it over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

The Congress on Wednesday alleged "poaching" bid on its MLAs and allies by the opposition BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP, however, denied any move to topple the Kamal Nath government - which is surviving on the support of over half a dozen independent, SP and BSP MLAs - and asked the ruling party to keep its own house in order.

Putting up a brave face amid the political turmoil, which comes just days ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls on March 26, Chief Minister Kamal Nath asserted that there was no threat to his government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Operation Lotus Jayant Patil Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi Congress BJP NCP Shiv Sena
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp