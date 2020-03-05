BJP leader asks Yogi to keep watch on persons meeting SP leader Azam Khan in jail

By IANS

RAMPUR: BJP leader Akash Saxena has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asking him to keep a watch on persons meeting Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan in Sitapur jail.

Saxena has filed the maximum number of complaints against the SP leader and it was on his complaints, mainly, that cases were registered against Azam Khan.

Saxena, in his letter, has said that a number of persons, who are wanted in various criminal cases and are presently absconding, have been meeting Azam Khan in jail.

He has urged the Chief Minister to direct the Sitapur jail officials to inform the district magistrate and the police chief about the persons meeting the Khan family in jail.

Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam are presently in jail in a forgery case related to the birth documents of Abdullah Azam.