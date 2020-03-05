Home Nation

Day three of Uttarakhand budget session marked by allegations of corruption

The opposition blamed the state government for a lackadaisical approach and not declaring Gairsain permanent capital.

Published: 05th March 2020 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

GAIRSAIN: Third day of the budget session of Uttarakhand state Assembly on Thursday was marked by pinching questions on unemployment and corruption by the members of the opposition. 

"The government has done nothing to take care of unemployment in the state and rampant corruption has plagued Uttarakhand like an infectious disease," said the leader of opposition and MLA from Haldwani Indira Hridayesh.

Meanwhile, important bills were tabled and passed most important being Uttarakhand Witness Protection Bill 2020 and Uttarakhand Excise Amendment Bill 2020 which became Act.

Members of the opposition walked into the Well of the Assembly and raised slogans against the inaction of the state government over unemployment and corruption.

Earlier, as the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Speaker Prem Chand Agarwal reached the Assembly, they were welcomed by the members of the House with garlands and showering of flowers.

The members of the Assembly from the BJP praised the decision of the CM and the state government to make the Gairsain town a summer capital which is a major step towards making it a permanent capital.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the government said, "our government has brought long-lasting dreams of the people of the state to fruition. We  do everything in our might to realize the dreams of the people."

Replying to the queries, state cabinet minister Madan Kaushik replied to the queries providing details of employment camps organized by the state and central governments in Uttarakhand for welfare of the farmers.

The day was also marked by commotion over alleged corruption by state government authorities. 

The opposition alleged that local authorities in various districts are indulging in corruption and demanded inquiry in the matter. The issue was raised by Indira Hridayesh, leader of opposition and Congress MLA from Haldwani. 

The members of opposition sprang up their feet and demanded discussion on the matter under Rule 310 after which the speaker Prem Chand Agarwal promised the discussion under Rule 58 after question hour.

