Erdogan's 'factually inaccurate' remarks on Delhi violence driven by his political agenda: MEA

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday termed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks on Delhi violence as "factually inaccurate" and "driven by his own political agenda".

New Delhi made a 'strong demarche" to Ankara's ambassador over the remarks made by Erdogan on Tuesday. Erdogan last week criticised the February violence in the national capital which left 47 people dead.

"They're factually inaccurate, they're driven by his own political agenda. We don't expect such statements from a Head of State. We made strong demarche with Turkish Ambassador in Delhi on 3rd March on this," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a briefing.

Erdogan in the past has also made several statements against India.

India last month also summoned Ankara's ambassador, over the President's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir during his recent visit to Pakistan.