Government nod to automated facial recognition to identify unrecognised bodies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has given approval to the automated facial recognition system (AFRS) for identification of unrecognised bodies, missing children and criminals, Parliament was told on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the approval has been accorded for implementation of AFRS by the National Crime Records Bureau and the system will facilitate better identification of criminals, unidentified dead bodies and missing or found children and persons and will not violate privacy.

AFRS will use police records and will be accessible only to law enforcement agencies.

AFRS will add another information layer by allowing matching photos or video footage of a suspect or missing person with the photo database of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems.