Home Nation

Investigation on drug mafias being handled in 'inefficient manner' in Punjab: Bajwa to Prasad

Bajwa emphasised that Special Task Force had submitted the report on a police-politician-drug mafia nexus but no effort had been made by the Centre or Punjab to take forward probe.

Published: 05th March 2020 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday wrote a letter to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleging that the investigations on the drug mafias in Punjab were being handled in an "inefficient manner" and urged the Centre to look into the matter immediately.

In a letter to Prasad, Punjab Union Minister of Law and Justice, Bajwa emphasised that Special Task Force (STF) led by Harpreet Singh Sidhu had submitted the report on a police-politician-drug mafia nexus but no effort had been made by the Centre or Punjab to take forward the probe.

The Congress leader said even "no action" was taken on a report submitted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of three IPS officers namely Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, Prabodh Kumar and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

"Efforts of the SIT, comprising Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, Prabodh Kumar and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, and of the STF are lying in sealed covers with the Punjab and Haryana High Court, while those selling drugs have their identities protected and continue to trade.

No action has been taken on any of these reports. The names of several senior officers cropped up in this investigation as also the names of several politicians, but they are lying in the sealed cover instead of being acted upon," he said.

The Rajaya Sabha MP said the Centre could have played an "invaluable role" in having the covers unsealed, which would allow the STF to carry out its mission in investigating all those who are involved in this menace, regardless of their position in society.

He urged the Centre to look into the matter immediately and have the covers unsealed at the earliest so that proper investigations can occur and the "official and politicians involved in drug trafficking can be publicly named."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab drug menace Punjab drug mafia Partap Singh Bajwa
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp