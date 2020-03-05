Home Nation

Maharashtra govt files two affidavits on one subject, one defends the bureaucrats while another exposes them

The PWD has submitted two affidavits – one defends the shoddy role of the bureaucrats while another exposes them.

Published: 05th March 2020 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court has scheduled the hearing of this case on March 8, 2019.(Photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government is at on war over submission of affidavits to defend the bureaucrats in connections with Rs 358 crore worth road construction and toll charges scam in the Public Works Department (PWD).

The PWD has submitted two affidavits – one defends the shoddy role of the bureaucrats while another exposes them. The Bombay High Court has scheduled the hearing of this case on March 8, 2019.

TNIE was first to report this Rs 358 crore scam in the PWD. The state chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, CP Joshi, PWD secretary, Manoj Saunik, finance secretary and Ajit Sagne from PWD hurriedly approved the Rs 358 crore’s road construction and toll charges controversial settlement file during the president rule between November 12 to  28, 2019..

As per documents assessed by TNIE, the PWD had given the Rs 98 crore worth work to Manaj Tollway in year of 2012. However, due to delay in work, Maharashtra government had cancelled his contract and ready to pay Rs 98 crore. However, as compensation, Manaj Tollway had demanded the Rs 358 crore and filed the case with arbitrator. The PWD officers rather than challenging the order of arbitrator, they offered Rs 358 crore to Manaj Tollway and shown agreement for settlement during the president rule in Maharashtra.

PWD minister Ashok Chavan said that they have decided to recover the exchequer amount. “We have filed our own affidavit in the Bombay High Court cancelling the earlier filed affidavit of settlement. The bureaucrats want to give away our public money to Manaj Tollway, but we will ensure this money will be recovered and saved” Chavan said.

Sources in government said that this is the first time that they are two affidavits filed by same department in court on same issue. “It shows how bureaucracy dominates the government and underestimates the power of the minister. Actually, the minister is the government, not the babus. The babus should not treat themselves as a higher-ups,” said source requested anonymity.

When called Ajoy Mehta, state chief secretary and Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, both were unavailable for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PWD Maharashtra government affidavits Public Works Department Bombay High Court
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp