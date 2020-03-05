Nirbhaya case: SC to hear Centre's plea against HC verdict on hanging 4 convicts together on March 23

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday said it would hear on March 23 the appeal filed by the Centre challenging the Delhi High Court order that the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case have to be executed simultaneously.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, that the trial court has fixed March 20 as date of execution of the four convicts who have exhausted all their legal remedies.

Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and a S Bopanna, that these convicts have made a mockery of the system by their delaying tactics and taken it for a ride.

The bench said that it would hear the mater on merits on March 23 and made it clear that no adjournments will be granted.