Home Nation

Patna diary

The Bihar Police organised a ‘Dialogue with Youth’ programme to motivate the youth and celebrate Bihar Police Week 2020.

Published: 05th March 2020 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

Bihar Police, law university ink MoU
In a first, the Bihar police have signed an MoU with the Chanakya National Law University (CNLU) for enhancing cooperation on research, training and use of new technology in police works. The MoU was signed between DGP Gupteshwar Pandey and Rtd. Justice and vice-chancellor of CNLU Mridula Mishra at the police headquarters in the presence of senior cops. ADG (HQ) Jitendra Kumar said the MoU will facilitate the exchange of legal knowledge and professionally enhance the skills of the police force. Knowledge, skills and attitude of the police will be sharpened with help from experts of the university.

Dialogue with Youth’ organised 
The Bihar Police organised a ‘Dialogue with Youth’ programme to motivate the youth and celebrate Bihar Police Week 2020. Encouraging the youth, who came from various schools to attend the event in Patna, Director General of Police Gupteshwar Panday shared tips for success in life and career. Advising the children to shun any kind of addiction, Pandey said addiction kills intelligence and destroys concentration. “Be an ambassador of reform, humanity, brotherhood and development to make a healthy, happy and all social-ills free society,” he said. Other police officers, who had a dialogue with the youth, were Additional Director Generals Alok Raj, Jitendra Kumar, Vinay Kumar and Patna Inspector-General  Sanjay Singh.

Huge response to Civil Services Sports event 
Around 400 athletes belonging to 40 teams from across the country are likely to take part in the All India Civil Services (AICS) power-lifting, weight-lifting and the best physique tournament. The event is being held from Wednesday to March 8 at the Pataliputra Sports Complex in Patna. This is the first time that such an event has been organised by AICS and inaugurated by Governor Phagu Chauhan. Employees of government departments  will showcase their sporting talent during the tournament. Players will be provided accommodation, food and transportation facilities.

Free 3D shows at Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park 
The Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Patna has introduced a free 3D shows for visitors daily. Zoo director Amit Kumar said it aims to educate the visitors on the importance of environment and animal care. He said that the free 3D shows are proving to be an instant hit among the visitors, especially children. The free 3D shows are also attracting schoolchildren, who arrive from across the state on an educational excursion. The 3D theatre has been built at the cost of Rs 11 crore with a sitting capacity of 150. Films on wildlife, climate crisis and environmental and ecological significances are screened.

Rajesh K Thakur
Our correspondent in Bihar rkthajipur@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp