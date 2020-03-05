Patna diary

Rajesh K Thakur By

Bihar Police, law university ink MoU

In a first, the Bihar police have signed an MoU with the Chanakya National Law University (CNLU) for enhancing cooperation on research, training and use of new technology in police works. The MoU was signed between DGP Gupteshwar Pandey and Rtd. Justice and vice-chancellor of CNLU Mridula Mishra at the police headquarters in the presence of senior cops. ADG (HQ) Jitendra Kumar said the MoU will facilitate the exchange of legal knowledge and professionally enhance the skills of the police force. Knowledge, skills and attitude of the police will be sharpened with help from experts of the university.

‘ Dialogue with Youth’ organised

The Bihar Police organised a ‘Dialogue with Youth’ programme to motivate the youth and celebrate Bihar Police Week 2020. Encouraging the youth, who came from various schools to attend the event in Patna, Director General of Police Gupteshwar Panday shared tips for success in life and career. Advising the children to shun any kind of addiction, Pandey said addiction kills intelligence and destroys concentration. “Be an ambassador of reform, humanity, brotherhood and development to make a healthy, happy and all social-ills free society,” he said. Other police officers, who had a dialogue with the youth, were Additional Director Generals Alok Raj, Jitendra Kumar, Vinay Kumar and Patna Inspector-General Sanjay Singh.

Huge response to Civil Services Sports event

Around 400 athletes belonging to 40 teams from across the country are likely to take part in the All India Civil Services (AICS) power-lifting, weight-lifting and the best physique tournament. The event is being held from Wednesday to March 8 at the Pataliputra Sports Complex in Patna. This is the first time that such an event has been organised by AICS and inaugurated by Governor Phagu Chauhan. Employees of government departments will showcase their sporting talent during the tournament. Players will be provided accommodation, food and transportation facilities.

Free 3D shows at Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park

The Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Patna has introduced a free 3D shows for visitors daily. Zoo director Amit Kumar said it aims to educate the visitors on the importance of environment and animal care. He said that the free 3D shows are proving to be an instant hit among the visitors, especially children. The free 3D shows are also attracting schoolchildren, who arrive from across the state on an educational excursion. The 3D theatre has been built at the cost of Rs 11 crore with a sitting capacity of 150. Films on wildlife, climate crisis and environmental and ecological significances are screened.

