SC seeks explanation from Harsh Mander on ‘no faith in SC’ remark

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The apex court on Wednesday took a strong view of Harsh Mander’s alleged utterances against the top court and Parliament and sought an explanation from him.

While a bench headed by CJI S A Bobde asked the Delhi High Court to take up on Friday the PIL seeking FIRs against some BJP leaders for hate speeches, it decided to keep pending the hearing on a similar plea by Mander until his comments against the SC is decided upon.

As soon as the hearing commenced, the bench said it had come to its notice that Mander had “made statements against the SC and Parliament”. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta read a transcripted speech, made at an anti-CAA protest, before the bench which quoted Mander as saying, “We have seen the track record of the Supreme Court. We have no faith in the SC but we will go there as we have no choice. But, ultimate justice will be done on the streets.”

CJI Bobde told Mander’s counsel Karuna Nandy, “If this is what you feel about court, we are putting you to notice.... If this is what you feel about the Supreme Court then we have to decide what to do with you.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police sought dismissal of Mander’s plea saying he was known for his contemptuous stand and bringing judiciary as an institution and individual judges to disrepute”.

