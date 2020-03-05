SC to set up vacation bench during Holi break, will hear CAA pleas after Sabarimala hearings

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear pleas challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) after arguments in the Sabarimala matter are over.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said this after senior advocate Kapil Sibal sought urgent hearing of CAA matters and said that till date, the Centre has not filed a reply in the matter.

Attorney General K K Venugopal told the bench also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant that the Centre would be filing a reply in a few days.

A nine-judge bench is re-examining various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and mosques, and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

The court also decided to set up vacation bench during seven-day Holi break to hear urgent matters.

Till now, the apex court had a vacation bench during the summer break of nearly two months.

The CJI made the statement after a lawyer mentioned a case and sought an urgent hearing.