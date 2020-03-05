Uttar Pradesh districts to be soon known by trees endemic to them  

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a bid to promote tree plantation and increase 'green cover', Uttar Pradesh government has conceived 'one district one tree' concept in the state.

After the success of 'One district one product' concept which promotes one product exclusive of a particular district, the state government is now contemplating to brand districts by the tress endemic to them to bolster its tree plantation mission.

As per the sources, the process of identifying different species endemic to different districts of the state is currently underway.

Under the scheme, the species identified native of one particular district would be planted in maximum number there.

Some of the tree species have already been identified. If Sitapur would be identified by Gamhaar, Gonda would be known by its Shesham (Delbergia sisoo or rosewood), and Gorakhpur will now have saguan in abundance.

At present, these species may not be grown in huge numbers in the respective districts, but on the basis of climatic conditions and nature of soil, these species will be promoted in these respective districts on a large scale.

As per the target fixed by the state government, total 25 crore trees have to be planted this year under the government's plantation drive.

In fact, the state had taken the initiative to plant 22 crore saplings on August 9, 2019. The UP forest department had roped in farmers as stakeholders to plant seedlings in their fields.

The plants were even 'geotagged' to monitor their growth. Geotagging was done after learning the lesson from 2018 plantation drive wherein some 9 crore saplings were planted on a single day on August 15 but many could not sustain for lack of monitoring.