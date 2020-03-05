Women work in defence but have no defender for themselves: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

By PTI

MUMBAI: Women handle senior positions even in the defence sector but there is nobody to defend women themselves, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Thursday.

He was speaking in the Legislative Council during a discussion on the crime against women.

"I have seen that women are working in senior posts in the defence sector as well. But I also noticed that there is no one to defend them. We should make efforts to ensure their safety," he said.

"I think we are losing 'sanskar' (teaching of values) which is resulting in increase in the number of such incidents (crimes against women)," Thackeray added.

"I find it very odd when people pass comments on a woman's dressing sense. 'Sanskar' are required, and it needs to happen at home first," the chief minister added.

"I come from a family where my grand-father was an avid champion of social reforms and opposed child marriages on several occasions," he said.

Keshav Sitaram Thackeray (1885-1973), the chief minister's grandfather, was popularly known as "Prabodhankar" (reformer).