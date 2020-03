By IANS

AMRITSAR: A 13-member group of tourists from Iran were quarantined on Friday at a hotel here in Punjab and were asked not to leave the place till their medical examinations were over, an official said.

"The tourists have been quarantined in their hotel rooms as a precaution," Amritsar Civil Surgeon Prabhdeep Kaur told the media.

They reached this holy city on Thursday night by road from Delhi.

She said their samples would be taken if any of them have symptomatic symptoms for coronavirus.