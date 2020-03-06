Home Nation

Congress slams Assam government for uploading budget on website before being tabled in Assembly

The Congress leader questioned how people can repose faith on the government which 'cannot protect the secrecy' of the state budget.

Published: 06th March 2020 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

Image of Congress flag used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Friday slammed the government for uploading the state budget for 2020-21 fiscal on the finance department's website before being tabled in the House.

The Congress leader questioned how people can repose faith on the government which "cannot protect the secrecy" of the state budget.

"The state government is now engaging in a damage- control exercise but the question is how much confidence people can repose on a government which cannot protect the secrecy of such an important document," he said.

Hours before Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented the state budget for 2020-21 fiscal in the Assembly on Friday, his speech was uploaded on the official website of the department but pulled down later.

Saikia quoted First Secretary in first Lok Sabha M N Kaul and former Chief Election Commissioner S L Shakdher on 'Practice and Procedure of Parliament', saying that "the prevailing view is that until the financial proposals are placed before the House, they are an official secret.

"Though the leakage of the budget proposals may not constitute a breach of privilege of the House, Parliament has ample power to inquire into the conduct of a minister in suitable proceedings in relation to the leakage and the circumstances in which the leakage occurred." Saikia said it is unfortunate that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who was present in the House on Friday, "did not attach any importance to this serious issue".

"On behalf of the Assam Congress Legislature Party, I demand an enquiry by an all-party House Committee into today's leakage of the budget and the committee should be empowered to recommend measures against those found responsible for this lapse," Saikia added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Assam Debabrata Saikia
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp