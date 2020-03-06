Home Nation

Coronavirus scare: 26,456 passengers screened at Jaipur airport since January

Two teams of five doctors and an equal number of nursing staff has been deputed here since January. They have been screening patients with non-contact infrared thermometer.

Published: 06th March 2020 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Passengers wearing face mask to guard against coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Biswanath Swain)

By IANS

JAIPUR: A total of 26,456 passengers at Jaipur airport have been screened till Thursday out of which 118 are suspected patients, confirmed health officials here on Friday.

The screening facility started on January 28, and passengers of a total of 180 flights have been screened till Thursday.

Six international flights arrive here at this airport which include Thai Smile, Air Arabia, Air India Express, SpiceJet, Oman Air and Air Asia and they come from Thailand, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Sharjah, Muscat and Bangkok.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus scare: Toddler among 16 more quarantined in Rajasthan

Two teams of five doctors and an equal number of nursing staff has been deputed here since January. They have been screening patients with non-contact infrared thermometer.

A 30-bed isolation ward has been available in SMS Hospital which is a separate wing from main building.

Similarly, a separate facility has also been provided in medical college and district hospitals, said officials highlighting the precautionary measures being taken by the department in the wake of outbreak of coronavirus.

A total of 299 people were traced who had come in contact with an Italian patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 virus.

Out of these, 111 samples were collected which were from SMS ICU - 36, Fortis - 18, Jodhpur- 1, Udaipur-7, Hotel Ramadaa- 5, Jhunhunua- 41, Bikanera- 2 and Jaisalmer- 1. At least 67 samples tested negative while reports are awaited for 44.

The Italian traveller has visited six districts of the state namely Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Udaipur and Jaipur. In Jaipur, he stayed in Hotel Ramada and thereafter, he was admitted in Fortis while later he was shifted to SMS Hospital where his samples tested positive for coronavirus.

Since January, a total of 516 travellers from China were identified suspected from 31 districts of the state and 235 out of them were found healthy who after completing their surveillance period of 28 days have flown to their native places while 267 are still under surveillance period.

A total of 26 of these passengers had come from Wuhan while remaining 490 had come from its different states. All 26 patients from Wuhan's samples were collected in January which came negative.

Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told IANS that 16 passengers were quarantined on Thursday. "We are leaving no chances and are getting the suspected cases quarantined to ensure there is no spread of the virus and it gets checked, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaipur coronavirus cases Jaipur airport Jaipur airport covid19 screening
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp