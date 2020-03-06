In farewell message, Justice Muralidhar exhorts colleagues to be with truth

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi High Court, who was formally issued the transfer order to Punjab and Haryana High Court barely hours after he questioned the Delhi Police inaction on alleged hate speeches by BJP leaders, was given a moving farewell on Thursday.

He had also made caustic observations against the Delhi Police for failing to get a grip on four days of rioting and arson in the Capital, which has claimed 53 lives.

On his transfer to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the departing judge said, “I was informed about it (the transfer) on February 17 and had no problem with it. On February 17, I had received a communication from the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on a recommendation made by the Collegium for my transfer.”

“We are losing a most eminent judge who can discuss any topic of law and decide any type of matter,” Justice DN Patel, chief justice of the Delhi High Court Chief, said at the ceremony.

“When justice has to triumph, it will triumph. Be with the truth — justice will be done,” Justice Muralidhar said, addressing the gathering. He termed the Delhi High Court as the best high court in the country.