Home Nation

Internet ban ends, broadband returns to Valley

The protracted clampdown on broadband services in the Valley, in force since revocation of Article 370 ended on Thursday.

Published: 06th March 2020 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri girls walks past Indian paramilitary soldiers standing guard during a strike on the death anniversary of separatist leader Maqbool Bhat in central Srinagar, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The protracted clampdown on broadband services in the Valley, in force since the revocation of Article 370 ended on Thursday.

A day after the Jammu and Kashmir administration lifted the ban on social media, broadband and internet connectivity was restored, officials said.

It marked the end of the 7-month information blackout in the Valley, officials said.

BSNL spokesman Masood Bala told this newspaper that broadband internet service was restored in the Valley, with no restrictions whatsoever.  The BSNL has about 21,000 broadband connections in Valley.

Of the 21,000 connections, only 1,456 connections belonging to government departments and officials were working while rest were non-functional since August 5, when Article 370 was withdrawn from the Valley.

Bala said BSNL has decided not to charge consumers for the period when broadband service was suspended.

“The subscribers have only been charged for voice calls during months of suspension,” he said.

“It will help us prepare for the competitive and other exams,” said Zahoor Ahmad, a postgraduate student.

Tourism players called on the administration to restore high-speed internet services.

Zahoor Qari, president, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), J&K Chapter, told this newspaper that lifting ban on social media would to some extent prove helpful for the tourism sector.

“It is a first step and will definitely prove helpful,” he said.

Srinagar roads maybe renamed 

After renaming of the two historic markets in Jammu by BJP-led Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) is contemplating renaming two roads after two prominent personalities — journalist Shujaat Bukhari and academician Mushir-ul-Haq, who were assassinated by militants in Valley.

“Proposing a resolution for voting in general council of SMC to rename to prominent roads/chowks in Srinagar,” tweeted Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu on Thursday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp