Home Nation

Iranian flight to bring swab samples of Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran

Almost 2,000 Iranians are currently in India who would be flown back to their country by the ferry flights.

Published: 06th March 2020 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus outbreak

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the spread of coronavirus, Iranian carrier Mahan Air will bring blood samples of nearly 300 Indians stranded in Iran and while returning, it will fly back Iranian nationals stranded in India.

The ferry flight cleared by aviation regulator DGCA will land within 24 hours in Delhi. 

Civil aviation secretary Pradeep S Kharola on Friday said a flight from Iran will land in the national capital later on Friday, carrying sample swabs of stranded Indian citizens in the west Asian country - one of the worst-hit by COVID-19.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON CORONAVIRUS HERE

Once the flight lands, samples of Indians would be tested for coronavirus and only if found negative, the stranded passengers would be brought from the Islamic country, added the official.

There are about 2,000 Indians mostly from the Kargil area of Kashmir stranded in Iran. They had gone to visit a religious shrine in Iran but got stuck as regular commercial flights were suspended between the two countries following the spread of the virus.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Indian authorities were in touch with Iranian counterparts to launch operations for bringing Indians back. 

Almost 2,000 Iranians are currently in India who would be flown back to their country by the ferry flights.

A team of Indian doctors have already been sent to Iran for ensuring that stranded citizens there are thoroughly examined before boarding the evacuation flight.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virus COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp