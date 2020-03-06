MLA Sanjay Pathak denies meeting Madhya Pradesh CM, says will remain in BJP

By IANS

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh former Minister and BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak on Friday denied meeting Chief Minister Kamal Nath amid alleged poaching attempts made by both sides and claimed a threat to his life.

"I was in the BJP, am in the BJP, and will remain in the BJP. A video clip doing the rounds is claiming that I went to meet a senior Congress leader. However, the person shown in the clip is not me," Pathak said in a video clip released during the day.

Without naming anyone, he claimed that he could be murdered by vested interests for political advantage.

Media reports had earlier said that Pathak was one of the three Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs who had met the Chief Minister on Thursday night.