President appoints Bimal Julka as Chief Information Commissioner

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Information Commissioner Bimal Julka was appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) on Friday, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Julka as the CIC in the Central Information Commission at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said.

The transparency watchdog has been functioning without a chief after Sudhir Bhargava retired on January 11.

It is working with a reduced strength of six information commissioners, against the sanctioned strength of 11 (including the CIC).

There is a vacancy of five more information commissioners at the commission after Julka's appointment as the CIC.

President Kovind administered the oath of office to Shri Bimal Julka as Chief Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/XRuWHeKe8n — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 6, 2020

A selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month recommended the name of Julka, a former information and broadcasting secretary, to the post.

According to rules, the CIC is appointed by the president on the recommendation of a committee consisting of the prime minister as its head, the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and a Union cabinet minister to be nominated by the PM.