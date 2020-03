West Bengal governor meets Amit Shah, apprises him of 'serious' governance concerns

By PTI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of various issues of "serious concern touching upon the governance" in the state.

Dhankhar met Shah at the latter's office at the Parliament complex here, an official said.

The meeting was held at the initiative of the governor, who was appointed to the Constitutional post over seven months ago.

"I had myself sought this meeting. I had sought this meeting under the background that over the (past) seven months I have been able to appreciate the situation on the ground with respect to the critical issues of governance.

"I have availed this opportunity to apprise the Union home minister of various issues of serious concern touching upon the governance in the state. I discussed with him a variety of issues," Dhankar told reporters here.

Had more than half an hour productive meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his Parliament House. Apprised the Union Minister about my perspective on various critical and worrisome facets of governance in the State of West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/UdIjUSmYjm — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) March 6, 2020

This was his first meeting with Shah after assuming charge as governor.

It comes within a week of Shah's visit to Kolkata.

At a rally in the city, the Union minister had expressed "anguish" over the law and order situation in West Bengal.

Dhankhar has been engaged in standoffs with the West Bengal government over a host of issues since assuming charge in July last year.