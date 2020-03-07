11 dead, 4 injured in head-on collision between tractor and SUV in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: At least 11 persons were killed and four others injured when an ill-fated SUV collided head-on with a tractor in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district early morning on Saturday.

The accident took place when a Scorpio carrying 10 people was going to Motihari from Muzaffarpur side.

The spot of accident falls on NH 28 located in the limits of Muzaffarpur's Kanti PS, about 80 km from the state capital.

The drivers of both the SUV and the tractor were reported to have died in the collision.

Details are awaited.