Another pic of Omar Abdullah in beard goes viral

SRINAGAR: Another picture of detained former Jammu and Kashmir former CM and National Conference working president Omar Abdullah sporting a long white unkempt beard has gone viral on social media.

The photo clicked in a room shows Omar wearing a T-shirt and jeans pant and sporting a long beard.

In the picture, Omar is seen standing with a doctor apparently. The room in which the picture has been taken is a well-decorated having AC and gas heater and colourful curtains.

Omar is undergoing detention at a government quarter at Hari Nivas Palace in Srinagar. This is the third picture of Omar that has surfaced since his detention on August 5. In January 2020, picture of Omar wearing a woollen cap and white beard surfaced on social media. Omar alongwith his father Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti were detained immediately after scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K.