Home Nation

BJP plans to boost infrastructure in towns along border in Arunachal

Former Arunachal MP, Takam Sanjay, had once said that incursions by the Chinese soldiers were less of a worry than the locals’ migrations from border areas.

Published: 07th March 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File Photo| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The BJP government on Friday informed the Assembly that Arunachal Pradesh is planning to boost infrastructure in ten towns along international borders, particularly with China, to prevent the migration of villagers. There has been a rapid migration of villagers to Itanagar and other towns over the past few years. The scarcity of food and basic amenities due to lack of terrestrial access are believed to be the reasons behind government’s move.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu agreed the matter was of grave concern given the fact that Arunachal shares its border not only with China (1,200 km) but also Bhutan (550 km) and Myanmar (150 km).He informed the Assembly that the government had sought a special package of `460 crore from the Centre for infrastructure development in border areas. “Once the project is cleared by the Centre, we believe we can thwart the migration of the people by developing the border areas with all amenities,” he said. 

Former Arunachal MP, Takam Sanjay, had once said that incursions by the Chinese soldiers were less of a worry than the locals’ migrations from border areas. People settled in border areas are considered the first line of defence.”An Army officer, who has served in Arunachal said that it was of utmost importance to develop the border areas — migration or no migration. “Development is in progress in Arunachal’s border areas but the pace of it has been hampered due to issues relating to weather, roads etc,” he said, adding, “We must have our populations on our land but the problem is our border areas are underdeveloped.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp