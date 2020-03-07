Home Nation

Chhattisgarh govt to keep tabs on 'fake news', BJP says it's a bid to muzzle press

The special monitoring cell has prepared a list of news reports it called "fake" and warned the media to desist from publishing, propagating and sharing (disseminating) them.

Published: 07th March 2020 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

fake news

For representational purposes

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government is closely monitoring reports carried by the mainstream media and web portals to identify “fake news” and if possible initiate legal action, a move denounced by the opposition as an attempt to curtail press freedom and create an environment of fear among scribes.

A special monitoring cell of the state-level committee constituted by the Chhattisgarh government has taken cognisance of recent “extensively propagated fake news” and dubbed such reporting as “detrimental to the public interest”. The Chhattisgarh government on Friday lodged a complaint with the News Broadcasters Association against a national news channel for 'airing an alleged baseless report relating to the recent Income Tax (IT) raids in the state'. 

The cell has prepared a list of news reports it called "fake" and warned the media to desist from publishing, propagating and sharing (disseminating) them. It cited a press report claiming that in Chhattisgarh there was a “State Register of Journalists” on the lines of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Besides, the release also cited “unsubstantiated claims on coronavirus affected people in the state, baseless coverage on recent IT raids, false news about the deputy secretary of CM Bhupesh Baghel having gone underground during the raids and the recovery of Rs 100 crore from her residence, former chief secretary's involvement in coal scam” which were extensively reported both in print and social media.

The cell decided to gather detailed information about the roles of editors and heads of media houses, Whatsapp admin and also those who release and promulgate such news item. An email has also been officially generated for lodging of grievance or objection by complainants against fake news.

The cell is headed by an inspector general rank police officer. The other members include a senior superintendent of police, a district government lawyer, two journalists and member secretary from the department of public relations. 

The cell can also initiate, if necessary, the registration of criminal cases against these publications.

The BJP opposed the creation of the special monitoring cell calling it as dangerous to the independent working of the media. “It will curtail press freedom. Such cells should be abolished. If there is any wrong or false reporting, Indian laws are enough to take action against the wrongdoers. The media would feel frightened to communicate the truth and the administration might misuse it in the name of maintaining control over journalism,” said a senior BJP legislator Brijmohan Agrawal.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Fake news
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp