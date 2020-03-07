Home Nation

Congress to take out 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' to mark 90th anniversary of Dandi March

The Yatra will begin from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad and will be culminating at Dandi in Gujarat on April 6, covering the 386 km route in 27 days.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Former PM Manmohan singh, Priyanka Gandhi, P Chidambaram, AK Antony and others after a meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on Delhi violence in New Delhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Former PM Manmohan singh, AK Antony and others after a meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on Delhi violence issue in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress will flag off a 27-day-long 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra'on March 12 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The march is also being undertaken to commemorate the 90th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's historic Dandi March, which started on March 12, 1930, and ended on April 6, 1930.

The Yatra will begin from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad and will be culminating at Dandi in Gujarat on April 6, covering the 386 km route in 27 days.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and Congress Chief Ministers will attend the 27-day long padayatra. On the culminating day at Dandi, public meetings will be organized which will be addressed by Sonia, Rahul, all Congress-ruled state Chief Ministers, PCC chiefs and CWC members.

The objective of the yatra is to recall and recapture the spirit of Gandhi's Dandi March. "We will be re-establishing our resolve to protect and promote the values enshrined in our Constitution and to emulate Gandhiji's thoughts especially those relating to truth, peace, non-violence and social harmony," said the Congress in a statement.

"The Gandhi Sandesh Yatra will give an opportunity of making our younger generation appreciative of the great legacy that we have inherited from the Father of the Nation," it added.

The party has directed each PCC to participate for a day with their contingent of leaders making it an 'All India Participative Programme'.

