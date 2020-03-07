Coronavirus outbreak: 49 screening centres set up at Bihar-Nepal border

By IANS

PATNA: The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in India has reached 31. While the central government is keeping an eye on visitors from other countries, the Bihar government is working closely with Nepal government to fight the deadly virus.

Screenings are being carried out at as many as 49 centres on Bihar-Nepal border. Over 1.12 lakh people coming from Nepal have been screened so far.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is constantly monitoring the developments. Kumar has urged people not to panic.

Since Bodh Gaya attracts a huge footfall of foreign tourists, teams of doctors at Patna and Gaya airports are examining the visitors.