Home Nation

COVID-19: Flight from Iran to bring swab samples 

The samples will be tested for coronavirus and if found negative, the stranded Indians would be brought back from Iran, he added.

Published: 07th March 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

covid-19

Students wearing masks to protect themselves from coronavirus. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Iranian carrier Mahan Air will bring blood samples of nearly 300 Indians stranded in the coronavirus-hit country and fly back Iranian nationals stranded in India. The flight carrying swab samples, cleared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, will land in Delhi late Friday, civil aviation secretary Pradeep S Kharola said.

The samples will be tested for coronavirus and if found negative, the stranded Indians would be brought back from Iran, he added. There are about 2,000 Indians, mostly from Kargil area of Kashmir, stranded there. They had gone to visit a religious shrine in Iran but got stuck as regular commercial flights were suspended between the two countries following the spread of the China-originated virus.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Indian authorities were in touch with their Iranian counterparts for bringing the Indians back.Meanwhile, the DGCA has said that a doctor or medical personnel, as authorised under CAR (civil aviation requirements) rules, shall scan a person for the symptoms of fever, cough, running nose etc. before carrying out a breathalyser test. If the person is detected with such symptoms, then BA test will not be done and such person would be removed from the duty and will return to work only after being declared fit.

No biometric attendance
The Centre on Friday decided to exempt employees from marking their attendance on the biometric system. According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the exemption will be in force till March 31. “However, all the employees are required to mark their attendance in the attendance register (as done prior to launch of biometric system) during this period,” the order said. 
Sources said movement of visitors inside Parliament also likely to be restricted in the current session.

No spectators at Retreat
The Border Security Force has decided to not allow people to attend the daily retreat ceremony between India and Pakistan at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab. The precautionary measure will be effective from Saturday.

CORONA scare

Wings India 2020
A truncated version of the show, jointly organised by civil aviation ministry and Ficci will be held at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad from March 12 to 15. Large gatherings would be curtailed; video-conferences planned with delegates outside India

IIFA
Big-ticket IIFA events in Madhya Pradesh — March 21 in Bhopal and March 27-29 in Indore — postponed Fresh date and plans for hosting IIFA in MP to be announced at the earliest

International Gems and Jewellery Show
Planned to be held in Jaipur next month, it has been postponed after an Italian couple tested positive in the city

Khelo India Winter Games
The games, to be held at the ski resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir from March 7 to 11, however, will be held, as of now. It will be inaugurated by Union MoS, Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju
Demands have been raised for cancelling the event in the wake of the govt advisory against large gatherings in order to prevent virus spread

Hoarders warned

The Centre warned of stringent action against hoarding and black-marketing of face masks and hand sanitisers amid rising demand due to the coronavirus outbreak

Congress president Sonia Gandhi wrote to all chief ministers of party-ruled states to put in place effective response and preparedness measures

Army readies to battle COVID-19

The Army has decided to expand quarantine facilities at multiple locations with an additional capacity to cater to 1,500 people

Possible locations to set up quarantine facilities include Jaisalmer, Suratgarh, Secundrabad, Chennai and Kolkata

Military hospitals will also establish isolation wards and have separate outpatient departments for screening

All personnel asked to avoid all non-essential foreign travels

It has also issued an advisory to military stations, army formations and service hospitals on ways to fight the coronavirus

All formations and bases to launch awareness campaigns about preventive measures

The advisory also says service personnel should be encouraged to utilise shopping facilities within military stations and avoid visiting crowded areas like shopping malls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iran Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak India Coronavirus
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp