Fire breaks out in Noida plastic factory, no casualties reported so far

By IANS

NOIDA: A fire broke out at a plastic moulding factory in Greater Noida on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

"The fire broke out at around 2.30 in the afternoon. More than a dozen fire tenders have been rushed to the spot," Arun Kumar, the Fire Officer of Noida told IANS.

He added the factory is based in a property sprawling around 2,000 sq. metres.

There was, however, no information on injuries or casualties.

More details are awaited.