Fire breaks out in Noida plastic factory, no casualties reported so far
NOIDA: A fire broke out at a plastic moulding factory in Greater Noida on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
"The fire broke out at around 2.30 in the afternoon. More than a dozen fire tenders have been rushed to the spot," Arun Kumar, the Fire Officer of Noida told IANS.
He added the factory is based in a property sprawling around 2,000 sq. metres.
There was, however, no information on injuries or casualties.
More details are awaited.